Ariana Grande reflects on late ex Mac Miller’s influence seven years after his death

Ariana Grande has opened up about heartfelt influence of her late ex, Mac Miller, seven years after his tragic death.

During her recent appearance at Chapman University, the Wicked star revealed how the late rapper encouraged her to “make R&B influenced pop music.”

“I’m really thankful for that,’ Ariana said in a TikTok video from campus, where she spoke to students.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller — who died of an accidental overdose at 26-year-old in September, 2028— started dating in 2016 and were together for two years before splitting in May 2018.

The 36-year-old singer went on to share that Mac’s advice was why he appeared on her 2013 song, The Way.

“That’s also part of why I was so eager to ask him to be a part of it. Not only because he was perfect for the song, but I also felt like I had him to thank for finding my sound,” she gushed.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller also collaborated on his 2016 track My Favorite Part and the 2016 remix of her song Into You.

In 2023, the star honored Mac while celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly.

Ariana Grande reposted the music video for The Way on her Instagram Stories, writing in small white font along the bottom, “I love you.”