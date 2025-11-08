Ariana Grande serves Glinda Glam in floral gown for ‘Wicked’ night in Paris

Ariana Grande is channeling Glinda in enchanting floral look for Wicked night out!

On Friday, the singer cum actor arrived in style at the Paris Opera for the premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Grande was joined by other cast members of Wicked as well including Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey and the film’s director Jon M Chu.

For the starry event, the 32-year-old Disney star opted for a graceful black gown with fuchsia pink lining and floral details.

Her stunning dress also featured a sweeping cape with matching hot pink lining of her coat which she let fall down her slender shoulders.

Grande -who plays Glinda The Good in the fantasy films-styled her long tresses into a bun and elevated their beauty with glam makeup and a pair of pointed black heels.

Meanwhile, Michelle who plays Madame Morrible turned heads in a purple caped evening gown which she teamed with white opera gloves.

However, Elphaba actress Cynthia Erivo was notably absent from the starry event and the reason behind her absence is still unknown.

Later in the evening, Ariana slipped into another outfit for a private premiere of Wicked: For Good in the French capital.

Later in the evening, Ariana slipped into another outfit for a private premiere of Wicked: For Good in the French capital.

Wicked: Part One was released last year while Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.