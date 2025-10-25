Ariana Grande ‘shocked’ as Sarah Jessica Parker asks her personal question: ‘Can't believe’

Like many of us, Ariana Grande is also fangirling over Sarah Jessica Parker !

While speaking to Evan Ross Katz on the Shut Up Evan podcast on Friday, October 24, the Eternal Sunshine singer got emotional when the host surprised her with a voicemail from the Sex and the City star.

“Greetings Ariana. It’s Sarah Jessica and I have a question… She’s so extraordinarily gifted and has at this point and for quite a while achieved an authority and a kind of control of her career,” Parker said.

The 60-year-old actor went on to ask Ariana what she imagined acting would be like as a child and how that vision compares to the reality today.

“I love her so much. What a thoughtful and gentle and caring question… Sorry that just totally shocked me. I can’t believe she knows who I am,” she said.

Ariana went on to answer her question, revealing she wasn’t prepared for the fame element and she’s still “figuring it out.”

“I am sure she feels similarly. I was so focused on just art and singing and laughter and comedy and performing and acting and all I really ever want. I’m a nerd, I’m a theater kid, I’m a writer. I like to make people laugh, I like to disappear into character and that’s always been the thing that excites me most,” she explained.

Ariana Grande, who is set to embark on Eternal Sunshine Tour in March, is currently gearing up for the release of Wicked: For Good on November 21.