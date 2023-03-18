President Alvi calls on political leaders to steer Pakistan out of ‘misery’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday called on all politicians to get together and steered Pakistan out of ‘current misery’, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Arif Alvi said that another day in Pakistan has passed without catastrophe, in an apparent reference to the incidents occurred today in Islamabad and Zaman Park.

The president described the situation as a “narrow escape”, saying any major accident could have happened today. “Let all politicians, get together and get my country out of misery,” he added.

Another day in life of Pakistan has passed without catastrophe. Only Allah الحق be thanked.

Earlier in the day, Former prime minister Imran Khan moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his possible arrest as he headed to the Islamabad court to attend the Toshakhana case hearing.

In the petition, the PTI chairman maintained that Islamabad police had blocked the roads leading to the judicial complex and also blocked the motorway and other highways to create hurdles.

“As Imran was en route to Islamabad, the Punjab Police stormed his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, while the “doors and walls have been raised to the ground,” it stated.

The PTI chief prayed to the IHC to immediately stop authorities from illegally arresting him in any case or inquiry or investigation before any law enforcement agency, including the National Accountability Bureau without the permission of this court.

