Arif Alvi pens letter to Donald Trump after his US election victory

Former President Dr. Arif Alvi wrote a letter to Donald Trump after his victory in the US election 2024 and extended best wishes to him to continue his ‘excellent efforts for global peace’, ARY News reported.

The former president maintained in his letter the world is troubled by war in Ukraine and in Palestine, and its repercussions have hurt Pakistan and people of the country.

“You have been a good friend of Pakistan and on behalf of Imran Khan. I extend our good wishes to you to continue your excellent efforts for global peace.,”

Dr. Arif Alvi’s letter read, “On behalf of the people of my country, and as the 13th President of Pakistan I would like to congratulate you on your resounding victory to ‘Make America Great Again’. We look forward to continued cooperation as democratic nations. Indeed, your victory must have sent shivers down the spine of dictators and aspiring dictators of the world.”

The former president called the US president-elect ‘a man of his word’.

“Free & fair, unrigged elections have allowed the expression of the will & hope of the citizens of America to make their dreams come true through your leadership.”

Dr. Arif Alvi penned a letter to Donald Trump after he survived an assassination attempt in July.

“We the people A Pakistan are relieved to see that you are safe and have luckily survived a sordid attack on your life with minor injuries. We condemn the assassination attempt and indeed all forms of violence in politics and democracies,” the letter read.

“People of Pakistan can relate to this incident as our former Prime Minister Mr lmran Khan, a candidate for elections in Pakistan also had an attempt on his life. Luckily he too survived that criminal attack, and his immediate reaction for the world to see was to wave his fist to show his resolution to continue to fight for the people.”