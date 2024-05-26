Arif Alvi reacts to Malik Riaz’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PTI leader Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday reacted to property tycoon Malik Riaz’s claim of being “under immense pressure” for past one year to compromise, ARY News reported.

Reacting to Riaz’s statement, the former president – in a statement on X – asserted that the pressure cooker will “burst one of these days”.

“And who will suffer the damage? Not those who have ensured escape routes to foreign countries, but us loyal Pakistanis who have decided to live and die in our country”, Arif Alvi said.

He further said: “We will salvage, make the country prosper with dignity in the comity of nations, even build upon the ashes of the loot [and] plunder going on now under this false, brutal, crooked and blatantly illegal regime”.

According to Arif Alvi, all this will be possible with “Allah’s grace, and under the visionary leadership of [Imran Khan]”.

“Under immense pressure to compromise”

In a statement on X, the property tycoon alleged that he was under immense pressure for the past one year to compromise, “but I’ll never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political motives”.

“This has been a recurring pattern of victimisation against me and my business for introducing state-of-the-art projects in Pakistan”, he said, claiming that he has been punished contributing towards the progress of the country.

“Despite my ailing condition and distress, I’m standing firm in the face of this adversity, bearing financial business loss daily and being pushed to the wall completely, but will not surrender to any pressure tactics”, Malik Riaz vowed.