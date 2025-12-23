Arif Habib promises major investments, fleet expansion for PIA

KARACHI: Arif Habib has outlined ambitious plans for the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), following his group-led consortium’s successful acquisition of a 75 percent stake in the national carrier.

Speaking about the development, Arif Habib said the achievement is “a success for the entire nation, the government, and all PIA passengers.” He revealed that 92 percent of the Rs135 billion bid will be spent directly on the airline, with approximately Rs125 billion allocated for company development over the next year.

He detailed plans to modernize old aircraft, introduce new planes, improve maintenance and services, and expand PIA’s operational fleet from 18 to 62 aircraft. Improving passenger experience and providing high-quality service are his top priorities. “We will do everything possible to provide the best services to PIA passengers,” he said.

Arif Habib also emphasized the importance of PIA employees, describing them as highly capable and promising to provide them with a strong platform. “We hope PIA staff will showcase their skills and continue to bring pride to Pakistan,” he added.

He further noted that the privatization will encourage investment in Pakistan, mentioning that the Lucky Cement Consortium, which placed a final bid of Rs134 billion, will also have opportunities for future investment in the country.

Overall, Arif Habib’s plan aims to restore PIA’s legacy, enhance Pakistan’s aviation sector, and position the airline as a leading carrier in the region.

Fauji Fertilizer Becomes Strategic Partner in Arif Habib’s PIA Acquisition

Following the successful acquisition of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the Arif Habib Consortium has confirmed the inclusion of Fauji Fertilizer Company as a partner in the deal.

Speaking about the partnership, representatives of the Arif Habib Group welcomed Fauji Fertilizer’s participation, emphasizing the positive impact it would bring to the airline’s revival.

The consortium plans to invest Rs125 billion in PIA over the next year, aiming to modernize operations and expand the airline’s fleet from 18 to 62 aircraft. Arif Habib officials also highlighted plans to provide PIA employees with better platforms and opportunities while ensuring enhanced travel facilities for passengers.

“Improving passenger experience and offering a strong operational platform for employees will be our top priorities,” said the Arif Habib Group. The partnership is expected to accelerate PIA’s restructuring and restore it as Pakistan’s flagship carrier.