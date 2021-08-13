Arifwala woman kills 2-year-old nephew to settle score with brother

PAKPATTAN: A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old nephew to settle an account with her brother in Pakpattan’s Arifwala tehsil, it emerged on Friday.

Farzana confessed to the cold-blood murder of the toddler named Ali Raza who was initially believed to have gone missing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Aisha Butt told the media that the woman kidnapped the child while he was playing outside his house after a brawl with her brother.

She took him to her house and threw him into a drum full of water, the police officer disclosed.

After he died, the alleged murderer along with an accomplice buried his body in the courtyard to hush up the matter.

SP Butt further said both the woman and her accomplice Wazir Ali have been arrested. The body of the toddler was retrieved from the courtyard following information provided by the woman, she added.

The boy’s father, Muhammad Shafiq, has four children and works at a sock factory in Lahore’s Chohang.