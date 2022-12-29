Arij Fatyma’s latest picture goes viral on social media

Actor Arij Fatyma has proved herself as one of the most prolific actors because of playing diverse roles in dramas. Her portrayal of protagonists in superhit serials has been praised by both audiences and critics.

Arij Fatyma is on a hiatus since 2019. Her last on-screen appearance was in the ‘Hassad’. She has starred in superhit dramas ‘Sabz Qadam‘ (2012), ‘Meri Beti‘ (2013), ‘Ishq Parast‘ (2015), ‘Khilona‘ (2015) and ‘Aap Ke Liye‘ (2016).

Speaking about her off-screen ventures, She also endorses designer wear, beauty products etc.

The celebrity also gets in touch with her fans through social media platforms with Instagram being one of them. She takes to the platform for sharing pictures and videos of her endeavours which made rounds.

Recently, the ‘Ishq Parast‘ star shared a picture of her basking in the sunlight and it went viral. The actor wrote she was missing the sun.

The click has thousands of likes from Instagram users. Netizens wrote heartwarming comments on her post.

Moreover, the celebrity shares images and clips of her family also. She had shared pictures of her with her husband Ozair Ali and son Isa Ali.

It is to be noted that her son has his Instagram post.

