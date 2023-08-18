Arijit Singh overtakes Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish

Indian crooner Arijit Singh overtook US musicians Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and more for the third spot on Spotify’s most-followed artists’ list.

Currently the third most-followed global artist, behind only English musician Ed Sheeran and American actor-singer Ariana Grande, on the music streaming platform Spotify, Arijit Singh beat global sensations Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Eminem for the feat.

With the huge number of tracks that the ‘Channa Mereya’ hitmaker has given since the beginning of this year, he also surpassed the likes of Rihanna, Adele, Drake and The Weeknd for the achievement.

On the work front, the year 2023 started on a great note for Singh with superstar Shahrukh Khan’s dance number ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from his comeback film ‘Pathaan’, followed by other bangers before he dropped yet another heartbreak song ‘O Bedardya’ in Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and ultimate romance number ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke).

He also drew ire for doing the rehashed version of Pakistani Coke Studio’s chart-topper ‘Pasoori’, before treating his fans with ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ tracks.

Right now, Singh is basking on the success of recently-dropped ‘Chaleya’ from the hotly-anticipated pan-Indian film ‘Jawan’.

