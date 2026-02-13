Video Viral: Boeing 737 makes emergency landing after engine explodes mid air

Lagos: An Arik Air flight bound for Port Harcourt was forced to make an emergency landing in Benin City after one of its engines exploded shortly after takeoff from Lagos in Nigeria.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-7GL carrying 80 passengers, reportedly suffered a malfunction in its left engine during the cruise phase of the flight. Passengers on the short-distance trip captured videos showing damage to the engine.

In a statement, Arik Air said the crew of Flight W3 740 heard a loud bang shortly after takeoff and promptly initiated emergency procedures. The pilots shut down the affected engine in line with safety protocols and diverted the aircraft to the nearest suitable airport in Benin City.

The plane landed safely on one engine, and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed that the aircraft experienced an in-flight engine anomaly.

According to a statement issued by Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at the NSIB, preliminary assessments at the diversion airport indicated significant damage to the affected engine based on an initial visual inspection.

She added that a preliminary assessment team has been dispatched to secure the aircraft, document evidence, interview relevant personnel and witnesses, and recover flight data and cockpit voice recorder information.

The NSIB said it is working closely with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and Arik Air to determine the cause of the incident and any contributing factors.

An Arik Air spokesperson apologised to passengers whose journey to Port Harcourt was disrupted, stressing that the safety and well-being of passengers remain the airline’s top priority.

The investigation into the cause of the engine failure is ongoing.