Picture Gallery: Actor Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot

Pictures and videos of prominent showbiz actor, Arisha Razi Khan’s intimate Nikah ceremony are going viral across social media.

One of the leading child stars of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Arisha Razi Khan exchanged vows with her beau last year in a close-knit family affair, while the clips and glimpses from her Nikah event were shared by event photographers last night.

The ‘Mera Pehla Pyar’ actor walked down the aisle in her pastel pink wedding trousseau. Her Nikah look was completed with stone-studded silver jewels and glam makeup by renowned celebrity makeup artist Erum Ali, who dolled the actor with champagne shimmery eyes and dewy face, while her hair was styled in cascading side waves.

The dapper groom on the other hand kept the look classic in ivory and white.

After the Nikah pictures went viral across social media last night, Khan took to her Instagram stories to thank her fans for ‘lovely duas and wishes’.

The showbiz starlet, who is also the sister of ‘Khatoon Manzil’ actor Sara Razi Khan, entered the entertainment industry as a child star and has proven her talent in several serials and telefilms. She is best known for lending her voice to the lead character in the animated film ‘3 Bahadur’.

Apart from her on-screen presence, Khan enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handles as well and often shares glimpses from her work life as well as exotic trips on the feed.

