Arjun Kapoor opens up on his ideal relationship post Malaika Arora breakup

Months after confirming his breakup from longtime girlfriend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, actor Arjun Kapoor speaks up about his ideal relationship. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor, who parted ways with his girlfriend of six years, Malaika Arora, sometime last year, opened up on his idea of a perfect relationship, during a recent interview.

He began by joking, “Jo de uska bhi bhala, jo na de uska bhi bhala (Good luck to whoever is here or even if they are not here),” before Kapoor added, “What I want from love today is someone to share my silences with and that’s very important. Even if you’re in two different spaces, you can still be connected without having to speak all the time.”

“The idea is to share things without even realising it,” he asserted. “There has to be comfort and ease. You should look forward to going back and spending time with your person after finishing the day.”

“Love doesn’t mean staying together with the person all the time. You should be wanting to genuinely building your life with them. It’s necessary for two people to understand each other’s professions too,” explained the ‘Singham Again’ actor.

For the unversed, Kapoor, who had been in a relationship with Arora, since 2018, confirmed their much-speculated split, during a Diwali party last year, when he officially declared himself ‘single’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming rom-com ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The title is scheduled for theatrical release on February 21.