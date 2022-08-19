Arjun Kapoor says he’s ‘a bit underrated’ as an actor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is being praised for his performance in Ek Villian Returns but he feels he is underrated and an underdog actor.

Arjun Kapoor, who made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, made the statement in an interview with an Indian news agency. The Bollywood celebrity said people expect him to be a mainstream star because of his family background.

“I feel I am generally a bit underrated and more of an underdog when it comes to performance,” he said. “People imagine that I am a better mainstream hero. But I guess it is the culture and nature of of this business, where sometimes, because of the lineage you come from, or the kind of expressive nature you have off camera where you’re unabashedly filmy, and I am kind of unapologetically that, so maybe that kind of takes more precedence over your regard for the purity of cinema. But I have both in equal measure.”

He said people talk about the craft in the media and social media without having proper knowledge about it.

Arjun Kapoor added: “The problem is, right now to be able to speak about craft. I’ve not heard one person having an actual conversation about craft when it comes to the media or social media about an actor, per se. I feel people who are discussing craft don’t know it themselves.”

The actor said what they have learned is clickbait which is easy as it means speaking negatively about everything.

“What’s tougher is to have two lines written with logical sense. At some point, critics and commercialism need to align a little more,” he said.

Arjun Kapoor, who has been a producer in many films, made his acting debut in Ishaq Zaade. He was seen in Gunday, Ki & Ka, 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Ek Villain Returns and others.

