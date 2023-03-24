Arjun Rampal breaks silence on ‘Dhaakad’ failure

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal shared a word on the Box Office failure of his and Kangana Ranaut’s last release ‘Dhaakad’.

In his recent outing with an Indian tabloid, Rampal addressed the disappointing numbers of his last film. “It was an expensive film, so yes it does hurt when it doesn’t do well. I don’t think it deserved to do the kind of numbers that it did,” said the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“People were sceptical at that point of time. Dhaakad was one of the first few films to come out post-pandemic. People were maybe scared to go to the theatres,” he reasoned the failure.

The actor also brought Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ into the discussion, as the film clashed with ‘Dhaakad’ at ticket windows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

“We can’t even say that, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did really well. Maybe we released with the wrong film,” Rampal stated.

“Every film has its destiny, and you just have to accept it and move on. The reality is the reality. But the film is there, I am proud of it, it is not a film I won’t be proud of. As long as you take that much away from a film, you are in a good space,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

“If one has a 250 crore budget film, obviously that film has got that much pressure on it to perform. But content-driven films is what I watch. I am into the whole thing of spectacle cinema. That’s my choice. I am very glad Pathaan has done so brilliantly, we all needed it, the industry needed those numbers. You cannot say box office numbers are not important.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the action flick ‘Dhaakad’ starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular lead with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta was released theatrically in May last year. The film was one of the biggest Box Office bombs and earned a meagre total of INR2.5 crore against the massive budget of INR85 crore.

‘It is our fault only’: Kapil Sharma on Box Office failure of Bollywood films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Rampal will be next seen in the period drama ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’ with TV starlet Digangana Suryavanshi. He also has ‘Crakk’, ‘Nastik’, ‘3 Monkeys’, ‘Hawai Adda’ and a Telugu language title ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ in the kitty.

Comments