Arjun Tendulkar ties the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in grand ceremony

MUMBAI: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legend Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a star-studded ceremony at The St Regis Mumbai on Thursday.

The high-profile event drew a diverse crowd of luminaries from the worlds of sports, entertainment, and politics.

Arjun has played for India at the U-19 level and in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians. He represents Goa in the domestic circuit. On the other hand, Saaniya is a granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai and is an entrepreneur herself in veterinarian field.

Public figures included former BCCI secretary and incumbent ICC chairman Jay Shah, former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, ex-India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad and as well as commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Also in attendance were former India player and senior men’s selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar, selector Pragyan Ojha, Mohammad Kaif, Piyush Chawla, ex-cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya, Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya as well as Shah Rukh Khan and family, Aamir Khan, Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam were among those present at the venue.

Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, their son Akash and wife Shloka Ambani and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray were also present at the wedding.

