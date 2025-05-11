web analytics
Bohemia Interactive confirms Arma 4 release window

Web Desk
Bohemia Interactive has confirmed the release window for its upcoming game Arma 4 on PC and console players.

Arma is a military simulation game, known for its open-world environments and emphasis on strategy and teamwork.

The first title in the franchise was released in 2006, set on a fictional island with Cold War-era conflict.

The original title was followed by a sequel in 2009 and a third title in 2013, set in the future with extensive modding capabilities and multiplayer warfare.

Bohemia Interactive has now confirmed the release window for Arma 4.

In a screenshot from Arma Reforger, the developer unveiled a new Arma 4 official logo and text reading ETA 2027.

Arma 4 release date estimate and news - screenshot of Bohemia's official Arma 4 website showing the game logo, the phrase ETA 2027, and an email signup box

The game has fully integrated tools, which let players create missions, scenarios, and game modes.

Due to its realism, Arma game is used by actual armed forces for training simulations, with thousands of free user-created mods, from WWII to futuristic warfare.

