Armaghan booked in money laundering case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Circle has booked Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, in the hawala hundi and forgery case, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA, Armaghan was involved in a massive forgery scheme, earning between $300,000 to $400,000 per month . He allegedly used cryptocurrency to launder the money and even purchased several luxury cars with the illicit funds.

Investigations have revealed that Armaghan operated a call center that targeted American citizens, scamming them out of their money, the FIR read. The suspect had also opened bank accounts in the names of his employees to facilitate the fraud.

According to FIR, Armaghan’s team consisted of 25 individuals, each of whom would scam at least five people per day. The suspect had also established a company in the United States with his father’s help to facilitate the hawala/hundi business.

The authorities have recovered three luxury cars worth millions of rupees from Armaghan’s possession, and it is reported that he had sold five more cars.

Earlier on Saturday, Armaghan refused to confess the crime after which the court dismissed petition for confessional statement under section 164.

He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate-South’s court for confessional statement in Mustafa Amir murder case. Court said that the statement under 164 could not be recorded owing to the mental condition of the accused.

Armaghan in his statement said that he killed Mustafa Amir over personal dispute. “I didn’t pre-plan the murder,” he said. “It was a sudden act,” Armaghan stated.

“You will be sent to jail if you confess the crime or not,” the court said.

“I don’t want confess any crime,” accused Armaghan said. “Police has used ‘black magic’ on me, owing to which I feel pain in the body,” accused said.

“I didn’t kill Mustafa Amir, left him in the car only to set the front portion of the vehicle on fire,” he said. “I had left the matter of Mustafa Amir to God,” he said.

After a while, accused said that he didn’t directly kill the victim. “It was in his fate to die, I had a little part in it,” Armaghan added.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The case has garnered widespread attention, with recent updates shedding light on the prime suspect, Armaghan. Investigators have uncovered details regarding his business dealings, digital currency accounts, and other activities.