Armaghan Qureshi’s pictures firing at police released

KARACHI: Police has released a new footage showing the prime suspect in Mustafa Amir case Armaghan Qureshi firing shots at police during the first raid conducted at his house where he allegedly ran a call-center, ARY News reported.

As per details, the video revealed Armaghan firing twice at police, using a ladder before retreating into a room.

In previous development, police produced prime accused Armaghan before the Judicial Magistrate-South’s court for confessional statement in Mustafa Amir murder case hearing.

The accused refused to confess the crime after which the court dismissed petition for confessional statement under section 164.

Court said that the statement under 164 could not be recorded owing to the mental condition of the accused.

Armaghan in his statement said that he killed Mustafa Amir over personal dispute. “I didn’t pre-plan the murder,” he said. “It was a sudden act,” Armaghan stated.

“You will be sent to jail if you confess the crime or not,” the court said.

“I don’t want confess any crime,” accused Armaghan said. “Police has used ‘black magic’ on me, owing to which I feel pain in the body,” accused said.

“I didn’t kill Mustafa Amir, left him in the car only to set the front portion of the vehicle on fire,” he said. “I had left the matter of Mustafa Amir to God,” he said.

After a while, accused said that he didn’t directly kill the victim. “It was in his fate to die, I had a little part in it,” Armaghan added.

Mustafa Amir murder

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The case has garnered widespread attention, with recent updates shedding light on the prime suspect, Armaghan. Investigators have uncovered details regarding his business dealings, digital currency accounts, and other activities.