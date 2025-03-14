Suspect Armaghan sent on physical remand in journalist attack case

KARACHI: Armaghan, who is under arrest in Mustafa Amir kidnap and murder case has been sent on four-day physical remand in Journalist attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the suspect accused of shooting and injuring journalist Nadim Ahmed was produced in an anti-terrorism court by the police. According to the investigating officer, Armaghan had fired at and wounded Nadim Ahmed.

The complainant in the case has identified the suspect, the investigating officer confirmed. At this the court granted a four-day physical remand of Armaghan to the police.

The case against Armaghan for injuring Nadim Ahmed is registered at the Bahadurabad police station.

It is to be noted here that the Mustafa Amir case has taken a new turn with the police’s investigation has now been expanded the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe funds related to the accused and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ASF) to investigate Armaghan’s involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The case has garnered widespread attention, with recent updates shedding light on the prime suspect, Armaghan. Investigators have uncovered details regarding his business dealings, digital currency accounts, and other activities.

Earlier, the FIA claimed to have traced Armaghan’s four companies, two of theme are registered in Pakistan, while the other two are based in the US, sources revealed.

As the probe deepens, the FIA has also discovered over 50 call center workstations at Armaghan’s residence, along with 18 laptops that are being scrutinized for further evidence.