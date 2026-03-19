Armed clash in Ghotki katcha area leaves five people dead

GHOTKI: At least five persons were killed in an exchange of fire in katcha area of Ghotki district citing police, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police said that a bloody feud has intensified between Jagirani and Lolai clans in Katcho Bandi area and an exchange of fire happened between the armed men of the two sides.

Five people were killed in the shootout identified as Rahib Lolai, Makoro Lolai, Mehar Lolai, Noor and Hidayat Jageerani.

Tensions still continuing in the area with exchange of fire between armed men which could be resulted in further losses of life.

Katcho Bandi police contingents have been sent to the katcha area to control the situation, officials said.

Lawlessness prevails in Ghotki and other districts of upper Sindh owing to geographic proximity with the katcha area (riverine forests) infamous for criminal activities of bandit gangs patronized by tribal chieftains and influentials.

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnapping for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.