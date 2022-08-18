Armed dacoits snatch cash, mobile phone from MPA

NANKANA SAHIB: Armed dacoits have snatched cash and mobile phone from a Punjab Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mahr Kashif in Nankana Sahib, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police said that dacoits stopped the vehicle of MPA Mahr Kashif at gunpoint when he was travelling towards Pakka Qila along with his brother and driver.

The dacoits looted Rs45,000 cash and mobile phone and fled from the scene. Police added that the robbers also looted dozens of other people on the same road.

A case was lodged at the Mangtanwala police station over the complaint of the MPA’s driver.

