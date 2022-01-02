‘Armed driver’ booked for pointing gun at Lahore traffic cop

LAHORE: A case was registered against an ‘armed’ man after he allegedly threatened to kill a traffic cop at Ashiana Road in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police department’s spokesperson said that a traffic warden, Ahmed Mukhtiar asked a driver to move his vehicle from the wrong parking.

The driver, instead of parking his vehicle in the right place, pointed a gun at the traffic warden and threatened to kill him. The armed driver later fled from the scene.

According to the police, a case was registered against the armed driver and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Earlier in August, a traffic warden had foiled an alleged bid of kidnapping a child.

“A patrolling officer saw a motorbike rider taking a crying child with him at the College Road,” CTO Muntazir Mehdi stated. “Patrolling officer, Zaheer, suspected some foul play and stopped the motorbike rider,” the traffic official said.

“Seeing the patrolling officer, the child started crying loudly,” the traffic officer said. “The accused tried to leave the child as well as the motorcycle to escape from the scene”. “Traffic warden Zaheer, however, caught the suspect motorcyclist,” a traffic official said.

“The child aged 14, later said that the motorbike rider was taking him forcefully with him,” according to the official.

Later, the traffic warden had handed over the child and accused the motorbiker to the police.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi had said that the traffic wardens apart of ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city also helping in the protection of citizens.

