Armed forces, chiefs felicitate nation on Eidul Azha

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces of Pakistan, CJCSC and services chiefs wished a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis.

“Eidul Azha gives us a message of peace, unity, fraternity & selfless sacrifice for humanity. Let us remember and honour Shuhada of Pakistan on this day who sacrificed their lives for the motherland,” stated the ISPR, adding, “They will forever be etched in our hearts.”

Pakistanis are celebrating Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, with zeal and fervour today (Thursday) amid prayers for an economic turnaround.

The South Asian nation faces one of its worst crises as the government struggles to revive a stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayer congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, are highlighting the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Later, people will offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Civic authorities have made special arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during the Eid days.

‘Maximum relief’

On the occasion of Eid ul Adha, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people to take special care and remember those who became homeless due to last year’s floods.

The PM, in a statement, said that he was cognisant that Pakistan was facing rising inflation triggered by “external issues in the shape of inflation and recession”.

The prime minister felicitated the Pakistani nation and the Muslim ummah on the auspicious occasion of Hajj and Eid ul Adha as he prayed for the acceptance of all the religious rituals and sacrifices.

The prime minister said the incumbent government was utilising all its resources to provide relief to the public.

It had provided “maximum relief” to the salaried class, pensioners and labourers in the current fiscal budget.

The prime minister prayed for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and the alleviation of the sufferings of Muslims worldwide, particularly the oppressed brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The prime minister observed that peace, tolerance, brotherhood, and obedience to the commands of Allah were the messages conveyed through sacrifices and the performance of Hajj.

He added that meeting such requirements through practical attainment, coupled with pondering over the significance of the occasion and purpose behind it, would fulfill the real objectives of this Eid.

He said the basic philosophy behind Eidul Azha was to sacrifice the dearest thing for Allah by showing sincerity and devotion.

‘Spirit of sacrifice’

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended his heartfelt greetings to the whole nation on the blessed and joyful occasion of Eidul Azha.

In a statement, he said Eid ul Adha was a wonderful symbol of obedience as on this day, Muslims commemorate the acts of obedience and submission performed by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) when God commanded him to sacrifice his son, Ismail (AS), which established such an eternal tradition of obedience and sacrifice that continued to be followed till the end of time.

“This spirit of sacrifice has a universal status. No nation in the world can progress unless it has the spirit of sacrifice,” he said.

The acting president said the nation has to work together for the development and prosperity of the country. “We should keep all our interests, preferences and prejudices behind us.”

He said that now was the time to overcome all political affiliations and adopt a common plan of action for the development and prosperity of the country.

“This country came into being as a result of endless sacrifices, tolerance and stability,” he said.

He asked the people to take special care of their brothers and sisters who have been left behind due to the oppression of the situation.

“We should keep an eye around us so that none of our neighbours can miss out on the joys of this holy occasion.”