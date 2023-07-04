Armed forces, chiefs pay glowing tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan

RAWALPINDI: Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 24th Shahadat Anniversary on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that Capt Karnal Sher Khan shaheed’s stellar leadership and courage beckon us to defend Pakistan at all cost.

The army media wing said that Capt Kernal Sher, Kargil War Hero, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.

“Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland. Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.”, ISPR added.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan shaheed was born on January 1, 1970, in Nawan Killi (Shewa Adda) village in Swabi.

He was commissioned in the Army on October 14, 1994. Captain Karnal Sher Khan emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control.

He set examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. He defended the five strategic posts, which he established with his soldiers at the height of 17,000 feet at Gultary, and repulsed many Indian attacks.

After many abortive attempts, the Indians on July 5, 1999 ringed the posts of Captain Karnal Sher Khan with the help of two battalions and unleashed heavy mortar fire and managed to capture some part of one of his posts. Despite facing all odds, he led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost parts of his post.

But during the course, he was hit by the machine-gun fire and the brave son of soil embraced martyrdom at the same post.He is one of only ten recipients of the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military honour.