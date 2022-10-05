Armed forces continue rescue, relief operations in flood-affected areas

Armed forces including Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force continue carrying out relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the country, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Navy’s four flood relief centres and 18 central collection points have collected and distributed over 2063 tonnes of food, 7479 tents, and 7,40,318 litres of mineral water among flood-affected people.

According to the National Flood Relief Coordination Centre (NFRCC) at least 31,529 people have taken refuge in 22 Navy camps. At least 15,568 people have been rescued by 23 emergency response teams of the Pakistan Navy, the NFRCC told.

The Emergency Response teams of the Pakistan Navy have 54 motorized boats, and 2 hover crafts, while two helicopters are assigned to rescue people in Sindh.

The NFRCC told that a total of 479 people have been rescued via 70 flights of the Navy helicopter while 5333 ration bags were also distributed using it.

Pakistan Navy also established 100 medical camps which have treated over 1,19,615 patients so far, the NFRCC told.

A total of 147 relief camps, over 300 medical camps, and 157 relief collection points have been established across the country, NRFCC said. Over 11,36,643 people have been treated in the medical camps so far, and patients are being provided 5-day medicine, it added.

The NFRCC reported that over-collection points have received over 9981.7 tonnes of food items while 1775.9 tonnes of food items have been distributed in the country. In total 11.41 million medicine were collected while 11.40 million have been distributed among flood-affected people in the county, it added.

