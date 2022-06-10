Armed forces take major decisions for economic stability

The armed forces have taken a major step to contribute to the economic stability as it did not demand additional funds in the budget 2022-23 for the consecutive three years.

Despite challenges and inflation rate, Pakistan Army has not reduced its military capabilities and aimed to ensure the national defence and security in the available resources.

The armed forces have further reduced its expenditures in terms of utility bills and special measures were adopted for saving diesel and petrol. The armed forces will observe Dry Day every Friday in which no government transport will run except for emergency situations.

The military exercises and training will be conducted near the cantonment areas instead of far-flung areas, whereas, unnecessary movements will be curbed to reduce the expenditures from the national exchequer. The military troops will promote the online format to perform routine tasks.

READ: Rs9.5 trillion budget presented for FY 2022-23

Moreover, the armed forces have signed many agreements in the Pakistani currency for the purchases of military equipment. Pakistan Army has also deposited Rs6 billion saved from the allotted funds for the coronavirus pandemic.

The armed forces saved R3.5 billion in the previous budget for the purchases of military equipment, whereas, the defence allocation in the budget 2022-23 is only 16 per cent.

Pakistan Army deposited Rs935 billion to the national exchequer in terms of direct and indirect taxes and duties during the last five years.

It is important to mention here that the federal government has allocated Rs1523 billion allocated for defence.

Comments