‘Armed man’ held for stopping vehicles on M-3 motorway

LAHORE: The anti-crime squad officials of Motorway Police M-3 have arrested an ‘armed man’ who was spotted while stopping vehicles along with two accomplices on the motorway, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Three suspicious persons have been spotted by the Motorway Police M-3 while trying to stop vehicles near Rajana Interchange. While noticing their suspicious action, the patrolling officers of the anti-crime squad including Zulqarnain and Naveed took immediate action.

The persons tried to flee after the Motorway Police officers rushed to the scene. Two of them managed to flee from the scene, whereas, one has been arrested by the officers.

The officers recovered modern arms and the vehicle from his possession. The arrested man was later handed over to the local police for further action.

The motive of the armed man behind the action is still unknown.

Earlier in August, the Motorway Police officials had foiled a kidnapping bid of a trader’s son at Lyari Expressway.

DIG Motorways Police had stated that the policemen saw a man in a car at the expressway crying for help.

“The policemen chased the accused, which were behind the car in a vehicle. The policemen opened aerial fire. Seeing the policemen behind them the suspect escaped from the scene,” the DIG had said.

“The policemen took the victim, a son of a gold merchant, into protective custody,” the police official had said.

“Some criminals were stalking my son for last three days,” local trader had told the police. “They were intending to kidnap my son for ransom,” the trader had said.

