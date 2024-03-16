Armed men open fire on police in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony

KARACHI: A firing incident was reported from Karachi’s Clifton block 1 area, where armed men opened fire on police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the SSP for South Karachi, the incident occurred as four suspicious individuals were traveling in a car and were signaled by police officials to stop for a security check, however, the four persons inside the car opened fire with an automatic rifle.

In the exchange of gunfire, one suspect – who was driving the car – was apprehended in injured condition while the remaining three managed to flee the scene.

The police quickly seized the car and upon searching the vehicle recovered an automatic rifle and multiple rounds.

Meanwhile, the police officials are busy in efforts to locate and apprehend the fleeing individuals.

Authorities are investigating the incident to ascertain the motives behind the suspects’ actions and their potential involvement in criminal activities.