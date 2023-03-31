Armed robbers loot seven car showrooms in a row

KARACHI: As many as three armed robbers looted seven car showrooms in Karachi’s Khalid Bin Walid Road and escaped from the scene, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that the robbers took mobile phones, cash, and other valuables while robbers also opened fire at the locals, fortunately, no one got injured.

Moreover, a case has been registered at the Ferozabad police station.

Earlier this week, armed robbers looted shopkeepers in the Federal B area of Karachi at iftar time.

As per details, the robber came inside the market when a group of shopkeepers were having their iftar in Block 15, Federal B area of Karachi.

Two armed robbers looted the cash from the counter and then checked all the nine shopkeepers’ pockets sitting at the shop.

While the robbers looted the shop, the shopkeepers didn’t stop having their iftar.

After looting the entire money from the counter and the shopkeepers, the robbers escaped the spot of the incident.

