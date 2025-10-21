Armed robbers loot truck loaded with precious stones in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Armed robbers hijacked a truck loaded with precious stones in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting police.

As per details, the truck was carrying goods belongings to various traders from Afghanistan when it was intercepted on Ring Road, within the jurisdiction of Pishtakhara Police Station, by armed men.

The robbers held the driver and his companion hostage, snatched their cash and mobile phones, and later abandoned them in a deserted area before fleeing with the truck.

Police have registered the case and launched a search operation to trace the culprits.

Earlier, six dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 15 millions from a house, at Chak No 447/E.B in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, six armed persons entered into house of Muhammad Shehzad, the owner of tractor showroom, and made members of the family hostage at gun point.

They looted cash Rs 3 million and gold ornaments worth Rs 12 millions. The dacoits kept looting for one hours. City police rushed to the site and started investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, the Federal B area police of Karachi claimed to have arrested a gang of bandit targeting citizens while accompanying children on motorcycles to dodge police.