Armed robbers storm Karachi courier office, flee with Rs1mn cash & CCTV

KARACHI: A gang of armed robbers allegedly stormed yesterday a courier office in the Ferozabad area and took off with Rs1 million cash after they had held the entire office hostage, ARY News reported Tuesday.

The alleged robbers also captured the digital video recorder as they fled with cash which means no CCTV footage record is left to investigate from office cameras.

The incident took place yesterday evening, said police. The robbers stormed the office and looted Rs1 million cash among other valuables and left with DVR as well, they confirmed.

There have not been any developments in the case while the police said the probe is underway.

Court grants physical remand of ‘two facilitators’ in cash van heist case

Separately today from the city, the police produced in a local court two alleged facilitators arrested in the cash van heist.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van ran away with Rs 205 million in a robbery bid in Mithadar police jurisdiction in Karachi.

“Naimat Ali and Asad Ali are charged of facilitation to the key accused of the crime, as they had provided their vehicle for transfer of the looted money,” the investigation officer of the case told the court.