Armed woman posed as ASP to meet IG Punjab arrested

LAHORE: An armed woman who posed as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to meet IG Punjab was arrested, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the woman and her three group members carrying weapons had reached the senior officer’s offices before the police arrested them.

The woman identified as Maryam Mustafa from Sheikhupura informed the police personnel at the entrance that she came to meet IG Punjab regarding her posting.

Moreover, the other members Jibran Ali, Shahzeb and Shahmir were carrying a pistol and eight bullets. Upon questioning by a senior police officer the woman was found suspicious.

Read more: Karachi Police apprehend ‘Rikshaw Gang’ involved in series of robberies

The woman has been shifted to the ladies’ police station while the three men were shifted to the Anarkali police station.

Earlier, Sindh police conducted a raid on a tip-off operation and successfully apprehended a four-member rikshaw gang involved in a series of robberies in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh, stated that with the help of CCTV footage, the suspects, identified as Zahoor, Aslam, Nauman, and Shahzad, were taken into custody.

During the investigation, the apprehended suspects confessed to their involvement in 25 robberies, meanwhile, the suspects can also be seen conducting criminal acts in the CCTV footage.