Armeena Rana and family ‘miraculously’ survived car accident

Film and TV actor Armeena Rana Khan requested her fans for prayers as she revealed that her family had met with a terrible car accident.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Armeena Rana Khan informed her fans and well-wishers that her family had survived miraculously after a truck hit their car.

“We just nearly died. A truck hit our little car,” penned the ‘Janaan’ actor in a series of text posts on the social site. “I live to tell the tale, we are not hurt Alhamdulillah. I can’t stop shaking.”

She also shared a snapshot of their damaged vehicle and added, “The truck hit on Amelie’s (her daughter) side too. I said a prayer for protection hence we are alive right now.”

“I wanted to thank you all for your kind and heartwarming messages. We are all okay, I don’t know how but we are. It’s a miracle Alhamdulillah. I am still a bit shaken but processing the incident now. BUT we are fine. Thank you so much again and please keep us in your prayers,” she concluded.

Notably, actor Armeena Rana tied the knot with British Pakistani businessman Fesyl Khan sometime in 2019 and they officiated their marriage in a 2020 ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Amelie Isla in December 2022.