Armeena Rana stuns netizens with latest picture

Actress Armeena Rana Khan took social media by storm with her latest picture.

Armeen Rana Khan shared the picture on her Instagram account. The actress posed before the camera in a black outfit.

Instagram users complimented her looks and pictures with heartfelt comments.

The actress is a social media darling with over two million Instagram followers. The celebrity shares pictures of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Moreover, she speaks on social issues through the platform also.

It is pertinent to mention here that she and Fesl Khan tied the knot in London on Valentine’s day, 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Amelie Isla back in December 2022. The actor shared a few pictures on social media, celebrating the arrival of her daughter.

Earlier, she talked about the struggles of being a new parent. She touched upon the struggling journey of parenthood, made worthy by the little angels at the end.

She wrote, “This is raw! Unwashed faces, unkempt hair, and sleepless nights. The tiptoeing, the secret fears and a plethora of worries. This is what parenthood looks like without help < This is what they don’t show you in movies.”

The actor said they would do it all over again to see that smile on her face alone in the morning as it makes all WORTH it.”

“Parents are superhuman beings. If you’re a new parent, keep going! You’re doing a brilliant job and it gets easier. I promise,” she stated.

