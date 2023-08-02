Army Act Amendment Bill 2023 sent to president for ratification

آرمی ایکٹ ترمیمی بل 2023 توثیق کےلئے صدر مملکت کو ارسال

کنٹونمنٹس ترمیمی بل2023 بھی صدر مملکت کو ارسال

اسلام آباد:قومی اسمبلی سیکریٹریٹ نے بل صدر مملکت کو بھجوائے

ISLAMABAD: Army Act Amendment Bill 2023 has been sent to President Arif Alvi for ratification, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

National Assembly Secretariat forwarded Army Act Amendment Bill 2023 and Cantonment Amendment Bill 2023 to the presidency for ratification.

Both the bills were passed by the lower house of the Parliament, National Assembly on Tuesday, while the Senate has already passed the bills.

On July 27, the Senate passed a bill proposing amendments to the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

The bill was moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and was rushed through without being referred to a standing committee.

The bill

According to the contents of the bill, unauthorized disclosure of information obtained in the interest of national security and interest in the official capacity will be severely punished for up to five years, the disclosure with the permission of the Army Chief or the empowered officer will not be punished.

The bill also said that officials that fall under the law will not be able to participate in political activities within two years of retirement, resignation or dismissal.

According to the bill, a person involved in electronic crime, whose purpose is to defame the Pakistan Army, will be prosecuted under electronic crime.