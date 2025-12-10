Army and its leadership pay tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed on his 54th martyrdom anniversary

Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, commemorate with utmost respect and deep national pride the 54th martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, ARY News reported citing the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).



On this solemn day, the Armed Forces remember the exceptional valour displayed by Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed during the 1971 war in the Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector, where he courageously identified advancing enemy armour and guided the crew of recoilless rifles with remarkable precision.

His fearless actions resulted in the destruction of numerous enemy tanks and significantly altered the course of the battlefield.

In the midst of this heroic effort, he embraced shahadat after being struck by enemy fire, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched devotion, duty, and patriotism.

Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed’s sacrifice continues to stand as a symbol of steadfast resolve and an enduring reminder of the commitment of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to defend the nation’s sovereignty at all costs.

His courage inspires generations of soldiers who remain ready to uphold the security and dignity of the motherland.

As the nation pays heartfelt tribute to this gallant son of Pakistan, we reaffirm our collective resolve to honor the sacrifices of all our martyrs, heroes whose bravery, selflessness, and unwavering dedication illuminate the path for a stronger and secure Pakistan.