Army Chief General Asim Munir’s mother passes away

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s mother has passed away. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others expressed their condolences.

President Asif Ali Zardari in a statement expressed his deep grief over the demise of the mother of the army chief. The president, in a statement, extended condolence and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

“We share the grief of General Syed Asim Munir over his mother’s passing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” the president said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also extended his heartfelt condolence over the passing General Asim Munir’s mother and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

The ARY family also expressed their condolences to General Asim Munir, praying for the deceased’s soul and for the family’s strength during this difficult time.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed their condolences to the Chief of Army Staff and prayed for the forgiveness and higher ranks of the deceased.

The heads and leaders of political parties have also expressed their condolences to the army chief on the death of his mother.