Army commences operation to save climbers at ‘Killer Mountain’

Pakistan Army has commenced a high-risk rescue operation for mountain climbers stranded at Naanga Parbat also known as the ‘killer mountain’, ISPR reported.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army has started an operation to rescue mountain climbers stranded at Naanga Parbat. The rescue team has established communication with camp 2 situated at Shehroz-e-Kashif at 19000 feet, it said.

ISPR added that the Pakistan Army Aviation’s pilots are on a mission to save the mountaineers. The mountaineers would be reduced and transferred to a secure location given the weather conditions, it added.

Earlier in September 2021, the Pakistan Army rescued three climbers who were stranded after submitting Rakaposhi, the 12th highest peak in Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner Nagar while confirming the news, said that Pakistan Army rescued three climbers trapped in Rakapushi who were shifted to Gilgit.

The three climbers had been stranded at an altitude of 6900 meters for several days.

On the other hand, the Head of Rescue Mission of the military forces Asghar Ali said that clearance is required to go to any hill in Pakistan. If the agreement was terminated, the climbers should have been informed.

