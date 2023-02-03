Army divers recovered body of last missing student from Tanda Dam

Pakistan Army diving teams have found the body of the last missing students from Kohat’s Tanda Dam after the 48-hour operation, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

On the orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan Army SSG and Corps of Engineers troops recovered the body of the last missing student.

The operation continued for 48 hours until the Army divers found the last missing body, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

All deceased 52 drowned students and staff have been found. The Army diving teams of SSG, engineers and Rescue 1122 also rescued five students alive from Tanda Dam.

The tragic incident took place in Tanda Dam of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kohat district on Sunday in which 52 children drowned after a boat carrying madrasa students capsized.

Over 50 children, mostly aged between 8 to 10 years, along with teachers and mallah (boat operator), were riding on the boat during a field trip when it overturned in the middle of the dam apparently due to overload.

A special diving team had also been dispatched from Peshawar for the rescue operation following the boat capsize incident.

The police had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against senior officers of the Irrigation Department including its Chief Engineer, XEN, SDO and sub-engineer and the boat owner.

