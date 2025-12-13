Army fully focused countering divisive elements seeking to undermine stability: CDF

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Saturday emphasized that the Pakistan Army remains fully focused on addressing both internal and external challenges, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The remarks were made during his visit to the Gujranwala and Sialkot Garrisons, where he was briefed on the formations’ operational readiness and key initiatives aimed at enhancing combat preparedness.

According to ISPR, the Field Marshal witnessed a field training exercise and advanced simulator training facility, lauding the formation’s high professional standards and overall state of readiness.

Emphasizing the significance of technological adaptability, he noted that modern warfare demands agility, precision, situational awareness and swift decision-making, the military’s media wing said.

While interacting with officers and soldiers, the COAS & CDF lauded their high morale and steadfast commitment to national security while underscoring the importance of rigorous and mission-oriented training.

He emphasized that Pakistan Army remains fully focused on both internal and external challenges, including hostile hybrid campaigns, extremist ideologies, and divisive elements seeking to undermine national stability.

Earlier on his arrival at Gujranwala, the COAS & CDF was received by Corps Commander Gujranwala.

Last month, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that foreign-based social media accounts are actively spreading fake propaganda against Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to senior journalists, the DG ISPR said that several social media accounts promoting anti-Pakistan rhetoric were being operated from abroad. He said that these accounts were attempting to incite violence and create chaos inside the country.

DG ISPR specifically mentioned certain Baloch separatist political accounts which were being run from Europe while influencing political narratives within Pakistan.