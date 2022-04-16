Army officer torture case: Salman Rafique, Hafiz Noman released

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Noman have been released from police custody after being cleared of charges to assault a serving major of Pakistan Army in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The police confirming the development said that they were released after no evidence pointed out their involvement in the case.

“Their arrest has been delayed as the matter is under probe,” they said and added, “Further probe into the case could be carried out after the assembly session.”

The police further denied receiving production orders for their release saying that it was not needed.

The employees of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Noman, have already been arrested for torturing a Pakistan Army officer in Lahore.

The goons, who had tortured a Pakistan Army officer near Kalma Chowk in Lahore, were arrested by police today. The arrested men have turned out to be employees of the PML-N leaders.

Rafique and Noman have tendered an apology to the army officers regarding the violent incident.

An army officer had been tortured by a group of men near Kalma Chowk in Lahore. The officer had been surrounded by a group of men in another vehicle who broke the window glasses of the officer’s car.

A video had also surfaced in which the citizen got angered over the hooliganism. After other residents came in to save the officer, the attackers fled from the scene.

