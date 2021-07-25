Sunday, July 25, 2021
Web Desk

4 army personnel martyred as vehicle crashes into Azad Kashmir ditch: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Discharging their duties during the Azad Kashmir poll on Sunday, at least four Pakistan Army personnel have been martyred and three injured as their vehicle crashed into a ditch while making a sharp turn near Leswa, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The civilian driver of the vehicle has also conceded severe wounds in the accident, as the bodies and wounded have been shifted to a nearby medical facility, ISPR said.

ISPR said the team was posted for the security amid the polls taking place in Azad Kashmir today that have been concluded now.

ALSO TW: Pindi woman dies of injuries day after her 14-month-old son was killed

Separately today, the woman whose 14-month-old baby was killed yesterday after a man called her over and assailed them both using a sharp object in the Chauntra Police Station remits, has, too, succumbed to her injuries.

She had incurred the wounds in the same attack by the suspect who killed the baby.

