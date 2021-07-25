4 army personnel martyred as vehicle crashes into Azad Kashmir ditch: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Discharging their duties during the Azad Kashmir poll on Sunday, at least four Pakistan Army personnel have been martyred and three injured as their vehicle crashed into a ditch while making a sharp turn near Leswa, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The civilian driver of the vehicle has also conceded severe wounds in the accident, as the bodies and wounded have been shifted to a nearby medical facility, ISPR said.

ISPR said the team was posted for the security amid the polls taking place in Azad Kashmir today that have been concluded now.

Separately today, the woman whose 14-month-old baby was killed yesterday after a man called her over and assailed them both using a sharp object in the Chauntra Police Station remits, has, too, succumbed to her injuries.

She had incurred the wounds in the same attack by the suspect who killed the baby.