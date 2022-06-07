Army, Rangers to be deployed during LG polls in Sindh

KARACHI: Rangers and Army personnel will be deployed during the first phase of local government elections in Sindh scheduled to be held on June 26, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Provincial Election Commission has sent a letter to DG Rangers to ensure all preparations are made for the deployment of Army and Rangers outside the polling stations.

Polling for the first phase of the LG election in 14 districts of Sindh is scheduled to be held on June 26. The ECP said more than 9,290 polling stations would be set up in 14 districts of Sindh for the elections.

Rangers and Army personnel will be deployed at the request of election watchdog, while CCTV cameras will be installed at the most sensitive polling stations.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) approached the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the upcoming Sindh local government (LG) polls.

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that they are grateful to the top court for approving the constitutional petition for hearing. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is committing contempt of court by organising the Sindh LG polls.

Zaidi said that the organisation of the polls would be wrong without implementing the SC orders. He added that elections could not be announced without the completion of the delimitation process.

