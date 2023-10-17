Army, Rangers to be deployed in general elections: CEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja announced on Tuesday that Pakistan Army and Rangers contingents will be deployed in upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja made the announcement while chairing a high-level session to review preparations regarding the upcoming general elections.

The session held at the Sindh Secretariat was attended by provincial EC members, chief secretary, Inspector General (IG), secretaries of interior, local government (LG), information and others.

The CEC said that all resources would be utilised to hold impartial and peaceful polls. He warned of strict actions if concerned officials are found involved in any kind of negligence or partiality of the government employees on political basis.

He vowed that ECP would provide maximum assistance to the interim provincial government.

During the session, the ECP secretary briefed the participants on the election preparations.

CEC Raja announced that the Pakistan Army and Rangers’ assistance would be sought in the upcoming general polls.

The ECP spokesperson said that 26,783,254 registered voters would take part in the polls to be held on 61 National Assembly (NA) and 130 Provincial Assembly (PA) seats. 19,236 polling stations would be established across Sindh.

Ahead of polls, 4,430 polling stations have been declared ‘most sensitive’ and 8,080 ‘sensitive’ by the ECP.

The Sindh chief secretary assured of complying with all instructions of the election commission. He detailed that the provincial government was implementing the ECP directives regarding the transfers and postings.

He also assured of providing all facilities at the polling stations during the upcoming polls.

During the session, IG Sindh Police briefed on security plan for the general elections. He said that 110,334 police officials will perform security duties during the polls. Additionally, a quick response force (QRF) would be put on alert to cope with any untoward situation.

The IG Sindh said that all steps would be taken to ensure the organisation of peaceful polls.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The electoral body was under immense pressure from the political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.