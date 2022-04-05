Tuesday, April 5, 2022
ARMY trend ‘#Scammy’ once again following BTS Grammys snub!

After being on the prestigious Grammys stage for two consecutive years, the global sensation, ‘Bangtan Boys’ aka BTS have failed to pick up the trophy this year again for their chart-topper ‘Butter’.

Apparently, even though the boys seem to be over it, it is the die-hard ARMY, who is not ready to take the Grammy snub so easily. Soon after the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ – BTS was running for – was handed over to Doja Cat and SZA for ‘Kiss Me More’, disappointed ARMY took to Twitter to call out Grammy Awards organizers for using BTS to their benefit.

Many slammed the organizers, terming them #scammy to use the South-Korean septet to attract the audience but rather turns a blind eye towards popular Asian music when handing out honors.

Here are some of the reactions from the ARMY to the Grammys snub.

Moreover, the boys’ band was applauded for their power-packed performance at the ceremony, after their latest recovery from covid-19.

