ARMY trend ‘#Scammy’ once again following BTS Grammys snub!

After being on the prestigious Grammys stage for two consecutive years, the global sensation, ‘Bangtan Boys’ aka BTS have failed to pick up the trophy this year again for their chart-topper ‘Butter’.

Apparently, even though the boys seem to be over it, it is the die-hard ARMY, who is not ready to take the Grammy snub so easily. Soon after the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ – BTS was running for – was handed over to Doja Cat and SZA for ‘Kiss Me More’, disappointed ARMY took to Twitter to call out Grammy Awards organizers for using BTS to their benefit.

Many slammed the organizers, terming them #scammy to use the South-Korean septet to attract the audience but rather turns a blind eye towards popular Asian music when handing out honors.

Here are some of the reactions from the ARMY to the Grammys snub.

Using a Korean act to drive global engagement… yet no recognition. The world is watching now, which doesn’t happen for the Grammys. And that sent a clear signal to global viewers that the US is completely disconnected from the rest of the world. + — ᴮᴱalapadma⁷ (@alapadma2) April 4, 2022

But even beyond that, BTS is selling out stadiums in the US. If this was a western pop act doing this, there’s no way they wouldn’t have gotten several G’s at this point. Out of touch is an understatement. — , (@e_von7) April 4, 2022

Why not giving doja cat the other awards that she should have won and only giving one when it’s against bts??

I’m not surprise btw BTS performance today’s was insane 🔥🔥we love u and proud of you ♥️♥️ #scammys #OurProudBTS pic.twitter.com/xiUoMSqfaH — Raella⁷ (@unbotherwifeu) April 4, 2022

i’m so happy for sza and doja cat to win a grammy, they’re beautiful and genuinely amazing and talented artists,, however not happy that the grammys continuously use bts for clout🙃 #scammys — jelly (@SANAA2129) April 4, 2022

After scammy announced the nominations list

Every Armies be like : #scammys #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/3E30J6X9c2 — lie⁷ (@stay_weird_28) November 24, 2021

i’m so happy for sza and doja cat to win a grammy, they’re beautiful and genuinely amazing and talented artists,, however not happy that the grammys continuously use bts for clout🙃 #scammys — jelly (@SANAA2129) April 4, 2022

Moreover, the boys’ band was applauded for their power-packed performance at the ceremony, after their latest recovery from covid-19.

but their professionalism should be especially appreciated. Hobi and Jungkook are here straight from the isolation after having covid, Jin has injured hand. seriously nothing stops them — miriam (@wheresmiriam) April 4, 2022

Comments