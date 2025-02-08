Army troops to be deployed for Champions Trophy security

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to deploy the army and rangers’ troops for security during the ICC Champions Trophy, being started from February 19 in Pakistan, sources said.

The federal cabinet has approved a summary of the interior ministry, sources at the ministry said.

Army troops will be deployed for security under Article 245, interior ministry sources said.

The deployment of the military troops as well as the Rangers personnel will begin in next few days, sources said.

The Ministry of Interior likely to issue a notification for the deployment of troops today.

The approval of the military security has been approved on the request of the PCB and the governments of Punjab and Sindh seeking deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers in assistance to the civil administration.

According to sources, the interior ministry has issued directives to concerned home departments for extending foolproof security for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Ministry sources said that there will be three-layered security, for the ICC Champions Trophy including the police, rangers and the Pakistan Army troops.

The Ministry of Interior also approved deployment of the Pakistan Army troops and Rangers earlier in Lahore for ongoing tri-nation series.

Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa’s cricket teams contesting in the tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.