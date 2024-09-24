Army visits Wana, appreciates ongoing counter-terrorism operations

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir visited Wana, South Waziristan District, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military media wing in a statement said that during his interaction with officers and troops, the COAS appreciated the high level of preparedness and exceptional morale to counter hostile threats.

He reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators.

The army chief, during his visit to Wana, paid heartfelt tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who have made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty.

General Syed Asim Munir said that the Pakistan Army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to LEAs, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, to enhance their capacity.

Earlier During his visit to Orakzai District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 13, the COAS reiterated the armed forces’ commitment to comprehensively defeating hostile terrorist networks and eradicating illegal activities.

The army chief interacted with troops who recently participated in counter-terrorism operations in Tirah Valley, the military’s media wing said.

It added that General Syed Asim Munir was given an in-depth briefing on the current security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism actions, and multi-faceted strategies being employed to ensure stability in the merged districts.

The army chief praised the high morale and readiness of the officers and troops to effectively respond to all types of threats. General Syed Asim Munir also emphasised that peace achieved through significant national sacrifice would be preserved at all costs.

“The sacrifices of martyrs strengthen the resolve to continue fighting with dedication and a spirit of sacrifice,” he added.

The army chief also acknowledged the key role of police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stating that the Pakistan Army would continue to provide full support to these agencies to enhance their capabilities in the newly merged districts, and urged the ongoing need for capacity building within these agencies.