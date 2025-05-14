Dummy Goswami and Bakshi leave Pakistanis in titters with impeccable mimicry

As if Indian media wasn’t already being trolled on social media by Pakistanis and Indians alike over fake news marathons run during the recent Pakistan-India armed conflict, Dummy Arnab Goswami and the fiery former Indian soldier G.D. Bakshi appeared on an ARY News show and left audience in titters with their mimicry.

Dummy Arnab Goswami, who entered first, said that Indian forces have taken over Karachi and now he has also occupied ARY News studio and will now conduct his show from here, leaving the show host Waseem Badami and guests Zahid Ahmed, Javed Sheikh and Behroze Sabzwari in fits. It was a dig at Indian media’s marathon transmission wherein they falsely claimed capturing Karachi.

Goswami then called Dummy G.D. Bakshi who entered like he was on warfront and then announced that he is in Karachi after Indian occupation of the port city and started reporting that Indian forces have captured Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Bara Board (residential and industrial areas of the city).

Goswami, who was continuously shouting at everyone, explained why India resorted to drone attacks after May 7 and said that when Rafale and other Indian jets were downed, India had no option but to send unmanned aerial vehicles.

The dummy Goswami was so charged that he forgot that he is only a broadcast journalist and started criticizing Indian PM Narendra Modi over ceasefire mediated by US President Trump.

G.D. Bakshi also termed Modi “Surrender Modi” and expressed his frustration over ceasefire in a war he thought he was winning, generating laughs among guests and audience.

Goswami was played by Shafaat Ali while comedian Mustafa Chaudhry played G.D. Bakshi.

Arnab Goswami is an Indian news anchor and journalist, best known for being the editor-in-chief of Republic TV. He has been a prominent figure in Indian news media for many years. He is being trolled both in India and Pakistan for his jingoistic approach, turning journalism into entertainment. His recent reports during India’s Operation Sindoor and then Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes under Operation Bunyan Um Marsous.

Lieutenant General G.D. Bakshi (Retd.) is a retired Indian Army officer and military analyst. He served in the Indian Army for over 36 years, holding various command and staff appointments. After his retirement, he transitioned into a career as a security and defense analyst, providing commentary and insights on various national security issues.