Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Pakistani fans for supporting ‘FUBAR’

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger thanked Pakistani fans for supporting his new project, FUBAR on Netflix.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to thank his Pakistani fans for all their love and support. This came moments after the actor thanked Ukraine for helping his new project, FUBAR, reach the topmost spot on Netflix.

As the star thanked Ukraine, a Pakistani Twitter user chimed in with a screenshot, highlighting how FUBAR was quite popular in Pakistan as well.

Schwarzenegger tweeted his appreciation. “Thank you to my fans in Pakistan!” wrote the star.

Thank you to my fans in Pakistan! 🇵🇰 https://t.co/EhILLlq4Jt — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 27, 2023

In the opening episode of FUBAR, Schwarzenegger’s CIA agent character is labelled by his handler “the fastest 65-year-old white guy on the planet.” But Schwarzenegger in real life is 75 years old and FUBAR is his first-ever television series: an eight-episode mix of rough-and-tumble action and comedy premiering on Thursday on streaming service Netflix (NFLX.O).